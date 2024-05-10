Head-To-Head Survey: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s International and GEN Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $2.14 billion 0.82 $82.10 million $2.46 21.63 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.81 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 5 6 0 2.55 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus target price of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 3.84% -19.46% 10.28% GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Papa John’s International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John's trademark internationally. Papa John's International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

