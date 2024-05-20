Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Cut by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $228,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,652,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

