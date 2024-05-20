Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $264.94. 881,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,382. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

