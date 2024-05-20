Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $375.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,374 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $375,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 778,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,258. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

