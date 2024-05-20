Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 16.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.71 on Monday, hitting $139.61. 3,170,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

