Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $461.61 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $461,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $247,740,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,391.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.92. 622,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,399. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $145.21 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,703,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,703,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,263,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,715 shares of company stock valued at $58,679,663. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

