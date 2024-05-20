Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 963,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

