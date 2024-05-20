Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 25,625 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of AvalonBay Communities worth $344,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.44. 167,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.