Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.25. 105,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

