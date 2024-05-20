CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 757,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.