Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $670.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $671.49 and last traded at $669.80, with a volume of 413989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $661.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.77.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

