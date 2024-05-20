Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $288.12 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103,029 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.90% of Insulet worth $288,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after buying an additional 244,922 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insulet stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.99. 262,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,670. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $309.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

