Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STE traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $230.97. 211,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

