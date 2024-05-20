Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $389.91 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,874 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.99% of Johnson Controls International worth $389,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.5 %

JCI stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

