TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Certara worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $11,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Certara by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 530,695 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 48.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 238,603 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,069,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

