Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

