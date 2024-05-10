TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nova worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nova by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,214. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

