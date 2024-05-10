Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.