Trexquant Investment LP Sells 127,325 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Nutanix worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

