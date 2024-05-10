Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 259.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VALN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. Research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

