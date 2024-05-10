Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

