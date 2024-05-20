Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $617.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,655 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.37% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $617,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 87,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

