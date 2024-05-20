Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Insider Activity

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 2,462,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.