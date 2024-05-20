Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,517 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $638,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.96. 688,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,096. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

