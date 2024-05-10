First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Down 74.0% in April

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $734,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

