Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

