Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

