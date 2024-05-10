JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,969,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

