Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 367.4% in April

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 367.4% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

KZIA opened at $0.29 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.