Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Decreases By 74.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of LEXXW opened at $1.25 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexaria Bioscience
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.