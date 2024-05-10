Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Decreases By 74.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of LEXXW opened at $1.25 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

