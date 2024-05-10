Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the April 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LIXT opened at $2.75 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

