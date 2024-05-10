Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Investcorp India Acquisition has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Kim LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

