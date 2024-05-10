Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.95 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

