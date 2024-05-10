Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) President Joel Bender Sells 201,585 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80.

WHD opened at $51.11 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Cactus last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cactus by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 498,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

