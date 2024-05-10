467 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $334.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $533.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

