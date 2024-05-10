Ur-Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.81 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.