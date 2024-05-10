Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells 2,291 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $696.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $656.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $458.00 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

