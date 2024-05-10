Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,341. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,263.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,423.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $860.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

