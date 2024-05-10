The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96.

On Friday, February 23rd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.6 %

SMG stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

