Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after acquiring an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,665,000 after acquiring an additional 399,680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

