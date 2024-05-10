SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $241.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

