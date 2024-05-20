Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 184,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,083,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Cronos Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.