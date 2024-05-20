Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,396 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $282,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 76,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.95 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

