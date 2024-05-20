Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.94. 2,017,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.