Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $544.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

