Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.89 million and $2.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

