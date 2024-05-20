D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,456 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,601,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

