Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of General Mills by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.29. 1,072,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,745. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

