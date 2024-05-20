Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $448,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,951. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.