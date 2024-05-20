Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Insider Martin Boden Buys 45,000 Shares

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Boden acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,911.08).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

Shares of NTBR remained flat at GBX 60 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.52. Northern Bear PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 41.15 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.84).

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

